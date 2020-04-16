Former Kew Media Executive Launches Abacus Media Rights; Lands BBC & HBO Film ‘Superbug’

Jonathan Ford, the former Kew Media Distribution executive vice president of sales, has launched his own distribution company Abacus Media Rights.

Ford left Kew Media Distribution before it collapsed earlier this year following months of financial mismanagement at its parent, the Canadian company Kew Media Group.

He has established Abacus with backing from investment vehicle Amcomri Media Group, which already owns 101 Films, a film distribution firm that served Kew Media Distribution with a winding-up petition after it ran into financial difficulty.

Financial details were not disclosed but Amcomri said Abacus Media Rights has “a substantial funding line” to support acquisitions — and it has already landed its first slate of shows.

These include the upcoming BBC and HBO modern medicine documentary Superbug, which is made by Leaving Neverland producer Dan Reed’s company Amos Pictures. CBC drama series Trickster, made by former Kew Media Group company Sienna Films, is also among its launch titles.

Amcomri chairman Paul McGowan will sit on the board of Abacus Media Rights, while Ford has also hired Anton Romalijski (director of sales), Lesley Whittock (director of marketing and acquisitions) and Claire Hoskin (director of business affairs) to join his team.

Ford said: “This is a competitive industry and I wanted to set up a company which is streamlined and innovative, an open and fully transparent organisation. With a respected, experienced team working alongside me, and with the backing of Amcomri, we are looking forward to working with great production companies, building strong partnerships and launching into the content market with some essential viewing.”