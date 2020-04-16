‘Hope, Through History’: Historian Jon Meacham, A+E Networks’ History & Cadence13 Team For Crisis Podcast Doc Series

EXCLUSIVE: Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jon Meacham, A+E Networks’ History and podcast company Cadence13 have teamed up for a five-part audio docuseries.

Meacham, who has written books including The Hope of Glory: Reflections on the Last Words of Jesus from the Cross and The Soul of America, is writing and narrating Hope, Through History.

The series will explore five defining moments in time when America’s leaders and citizens were forced to confront crises of historic magnitude, offering a portrait of the events and an overview of how they impacted the economy and culture, and how the country came together.

It will look at the 1918 Flu Pandemic, the Great Depression, World War II, the polio epidemic and the Cuban Missile Crisis. It will launch on April 21.

Guests will include the likes of presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin and author and former CNN boss Walter Isaacson.

C13’s Chief Content Officer Chris Corcoran will exec produce, while A+E Networks’ History will be providing access to their archival material and marketing support.

“I believe in history and I believe in hope,” said Meacham. “Bringing these sweeping moments of history to life will illustrate both the resilience and spirit of the American people, and I’m excited to join with Cadence13 to tell these stories, and have History help bring it across their audience.”

“We are honored to be able to develop this important series with the incredible Jon Meacham, and offer his unparalleled insight and perspective on how the past informs the present and the future,” added Corcoran. “With History on board with us, our collective objective is to educate and inspire generations of listeners all around the country, as we all currently deal with our own dark time in American history.”

“‘Hope, Through History’ enables History to lean into our DNA—to inform and give context, especially in these unprecedented times,” said Mark Garner, executive vice president, Content Licensing and Business Development, A+E Networks. “We’re proud to partner with Jon Meacham and Cadence 13 to examine these stories of the past to bring inspiration to our present.”