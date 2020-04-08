John Prine Dies Of Coronavirus: Lauded Singer-Songwriter Was 73

John Prine, a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose career spanned nearly a half-century, died today of complications from coronavirus. He was 73.

Prine had been hospitalized since March 26 with COVID-19 symptoms and been listed in critical condition for more than a week. Earlier his wife, Fiona, had announced that she also had coronavirus symptoms.

A former mail carrier, Prine was discovered by Kris Kristofferson, who produced the singer’s folk-tinged self-titled debut album for Atlantic Records in 1971. The acclaimed record wasn’t a commercial hit but featured two songs that would become his signatures: “Sam Stone,” about an addicted Vietnam vet, which Johnny Cash famously covered, and “Hello in There,” an iconoclastic ode to lonely empty-nesters that clashed with the era’s Generation Gap ethos.

John Prine ranks No. 452 on Rolling Stone‘s 2003 list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time.

He followed that disc up with three others for Atlantic during the next three years, each chart a little higher than the last but peaking with 1975’s Common Sense, which reached No. 66 on the Billboard 200. A hits compilation — Prime Prime: The Best of John Prine — followed.