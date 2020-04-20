John & Marilyn Wells Joined By Billy Ray, Mark Gordon & Other Industry Creatives In Raising Money For MPTF Emergency Fund

Director John Wells and wife Marilyn Wells attend the "August: Osage County" premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre, in New York

Writer, director and former WGA West President John Wells has launched a campaign to raise $500,000 for the MPTF Emergency Fund.

Wells and his wife, Marilyn Wells, have put up $250,000 as a matching grant to the Emergency Fund. Wells reached out to fellow writer Billy Ray who mobilized his wide fundraising network by sharing Wells’ note.

“The cast and crew that make it possible for us to make our very good livings are getting hammered, and we have to pull together to get through these difficult times and show we’re a community that cares about our coworkers!,” Wells wrote.

Producer Mark Gordon was among those making generous contributions to the effort to assist co-workers who are experiencing financial difficulties in this unprecedented crisis.

Underscoring writers’ strong sense of solidarity, Ray and Wells, who not always have been on the same side on WGA matters, teamed up to help those impacted by the pandemic.

“Emails like this remind me how much goodness there is in this world… and in our community,” Rey wrote alongside Wells’ note. “God bless you, John and Marilyn…”

Donations have been pouring in since the private campaign was launched midday on Sunday, Within hours, the total raised reached $350,000. As one donor to the grant said, “No them, no us. We’re all in this together.”

MPTF’s Emergency Relief Fund was started on March 24 to help those workers in the entertainment industry who are suffering COVID-19 related hardships, providing temporary financial assistance with issues including health insurance, mental health assistance, rent, food, and other essentials.