Johanna Fuentes Joins Warner Bros. As Head Of Global Communications

Showtime’s head of communications Johanna Fuentes has been named EVP, Worldwide Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, for Warner Bros. She will start May 4th and will be based at Warner Bros.’ global headquarters in Burbank.

Reporting to Warner Bros. Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff, Fuentes will overseeing Warner Bros.’ communications strategies worldwide. She succeeds Dee Dee Myers who recently left the studio after five years.

“Johanna is a seasoned executive who brings strategic communications experience, solid media relationships and a sophisticated knowledge of the entertainment landscape to Warner Bros.,” said Sarnoff. “As we navigate this next chapter of the evolution of our company, I look forward on relying on her expertise as an integral part of my executive team.”

Fuentes joins Warner Bros. after a decade at Showtime Networks, most recently as EVP, Communications, a position she has held since 2017. She oversaw media relations for Showtime Networks, Pop TV and Smithsonian Channel and served as the company’s communications liaison with parent companies CBS Corporation and subsequently ViacomCBS. A replacement for her is expected to be named shortly.

While at Showtime, Fuentes managed the communications strategy for the company’s over-the-top streaming service, and the network’s expansion into new content categories including documentary films and limited series like Twin Peaks, The Loudest Voice and Escape at Dannemora. Her team launched a slew of new series, including Sacha Baron Cohen’s buzzy Who is America?, The Circus and The Fourth Estate. She also oversaw the network’s awards campaigns.

Fuentes, who has been honored as one of The Imagen Foundation’s Most Powerful and Influential Latinos in the Entertainment Industry since 2012, joined the network in 2010. Before that, she served as VP of Communications at Bravo, spearheading the launches of such influential series as Top Chef, Project Runway, Watch What Happens: Live! and the expansion of The Real Housewives franchise. Prior to that, Fuentes worked for six years at CBS as a Director in the entertainment communications group, where she led campaigns for CBS and UPN original series, movies, key events and specials, including the Grammy Awards, Tony Awards, The King of Queens, CSI: NY and seven seasons of Survivor.

“It’s a transformative moment in our industry, and I couldn’t be prouder to join a legacy and storied company like Warner Bros.,” said Fuentes. “I believe in Ann’s vision for the future of the company and am excited to work with some of the top communications professionals and storytellers in our field as we map the strategy for the continued expansion of our iconic brands, films, games and television series.”