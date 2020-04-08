Joel Osteen Easter Sunday Service To Feature Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry

Although the pandemic’s social distancing protocols prevent large mass gatherings this Easter Sunday, Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood megachurch has an all-star plan for the faithful.
The virtual Easter Sunday service will feature Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry, plus the Lakewood choir. The pre-taped program will air online and will be available to the public.
Osteen told TMZ that Carey reached out to him about joining the service. Carey will perform her song Hero as a salute to first medical professionals and first responders working during the pandemic.
“I have known Mariah from years past, and we’d talked about doing some things,” Osteen said. “They actually contacted us because she wanted to show some support and honor to the first responder… and do her part to bring hope and uplift the nation.”
What Kanye West will do is unclear. He previously appeared at the church for an Osteen interview session last November. However, West’s Sunday Service has been a popular draw in its various incarnations around the country.
Finally, filmmaker Tyler Perry, a past Lakewood church speaker, will address the church. Osteen did not reveal the subject matter.
“It just all came together,” Osteen told TMZ. “I don’t know that I did it too much, but it just kind of fell into place.”
Also featured in special prayer segments will be Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña.
Osteen himself will also be remote for the service. The service will be recorded this Friday, April 10.
