Joel Osteen Easter Sunday Service To Feature Kanye West, Mariah Carey, Tyler Perry

Although the pandemic’s social distancing protocols prevent large mass gatherings this Easter Sunday, Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood megachurch has an all-star plan for the faithful.

The virtual Easter Sunday service will feature Kanye West, Mariah Carey, and Tyler Perry, plus the Lakewood choir. The pre-taped program will air online and will be available to the public.

Osteen told TMZ that Carey reached out to him about joining the service. Carey will perform her song Hero as a salute to first medical professionals and first responders working during the pandemic.