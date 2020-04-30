Joe Biden To Address Tara Reade Sexual Assault Allegation On ‘Morning Joe’

Former Vice President Joe Biden will appear on MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Friday to address Tara Reade’s sexual assault allegation.

The network made the announcement on Thursday of the exclusive interview. He will be speaking to Joe Scarborough, Mika Brzezinski and Willie Geist.

The Biden campaign has denied the allegation, saying that it did not happen, but there has been pressure on Biden to address it himself.

Reade has accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in a Capitol Hill office building when she was one of his staffers in 1993. Her story gained new attention this week, after Business Insider published the accounts of two women who said that Reade told them in the 1990s about aspects of her claims.

The allegation also has put the spotlight on Democrats who previously said that accusers should be given the benefit of the doubt when allegations were made against Brett Kavanaugh during his Supreme Court confirmation hearings in 2018.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed her support for Biden.

Asked by a reporter how Democrats square their support for Biden even though they demanded an investigation of Kavanaugh, Pelosi said, “I respect your question, and I don’t need a lecture or speech. Here’s the thing: I have complete respect for the #MeToo movement. I have four daughters and one son. There is a lot of excitement around the idea that women will be heard and will be listened to. There is also due process, and the fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden….There have been statements from his former [Senate] office that there was never any record of this. Nobody ever came forward to say something about it other than the principal involved.”

This will be Biden’s first interview about the allegation. Reade has not yet done a major network interview, and told The New York Times that she has been talking to Fox News while other networks have not reached out to her.