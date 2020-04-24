Joe Biden, At Showbiz-Centric Virtual Fundraiser, Says Donald Trump Will “Try To Kick Back The Election Somehow”

Joe Biden appeared at a virtual fundraiser on Thursday evening hosted by a mix of showbiz figures and former rival Pete Buttigieg, but the news out of the event is what the former Vice President said about worries that President Donald Trump will try to delay the November election.

“Mark my words I think he is gonna try to kick back the election somehow, come up with some rationale why it can’t be held,” Biden said told donors, according to a pool report.

“Imagine threatening not to fund the Post Office. Now what in God’s name is that about?” Biden said. “Other than trying to let the word out that he’s going to do all he can to make it very hard for people to vote. That’s the only way he thinks he can possibly win.”

He also said that Trump’s refusal to provide a lifeline to the Postal Service is linked to an effort to undermine the election, as a number of Democrats have been pushing for funding for an all-mail election this fall. That would alleviate concerns over social distancing in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Biden said that Trump “is already trying to undermine the election with false claims of voter fraud and threatening to block essential COVID assistance if any extra funds go to U.S. Postal Service. It’s un-American.”

The event raised $1.1 million, according to a source, which will be much needed as the campaign tries to achieve some parity to the vast war chest of the Trump campaign.

The event was billed as a “A Fabulous Evening With Vice President Joe Biden,” as he spoke to donors via web chat from his basement studio in Wilmington, DE. Joining him were Kristin Chenoweth, Melissa Etheridge, Billy Porter and Billie Jean King. Tickets started at $1,000 per person.

Biden also warned that the Russians will try to interfere in the election.

“I guarantee, I promise you the Russians did interfere in our election, and I guarantee you they are doing it again with two other major actors,” Biden told donors. He did not name who the other actors were.

He also said that the Wisconsin primary sent a “giant warning flare to the nation” as to what might happen in the general election if the country is still in the midst of the coronavirus crisis in November.

“Republicans were trying to force in-person voting no matter the health cost,” he said. “We have to figure out how we are going to conduct a full and fair and safe election in November and no should have to risk their lives to cast a ballot.”

The event took place just as Trump, during his latest nightly press briefing, was bashing Biden. The president called his likely 2020 rival “a sleepy guy in the basement of a house.”

At his fundraiser, Biden called the press briefings “political hits.” “Look at his marathon press conferences which are political hits. What’s he doing? He’s saying ‘I take no responsibility for that. Not my fault.'”