Joe Biden: Democratic National Convention May Have To Be “Virtual” Event

Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden said Sunday on ABC’s This Week that the upcoming Democratic convention may have to be done via remote connections.

“I think we should be thinking about that right now. The idea of holding a convention is going to be necessary, but we may not be able to put 10,000, 20,000, 30,000 people in one place, and that’s very possible.”

The Democratic National Committee said last week they were postponing the convention until the week of Aug. 17 because of the pandemic. It was originally scheduled for Milwaukee from July 13 to 16.

The Republican National Convention is scheduled be held in Charlotte, N.C., from Aug. 24 to 27. President Trump has said there’s “no contingency plan” on changing those dates.

A remote convention in Biden’s case would be interesting, as there remains the possibility of a brokered convention for the Democrats if candidate Bernie Sanders refuses to drop out of the race.