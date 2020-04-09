Billy Porter, Billie Jean King Among Celebrities Set For Joe Biden Fundraiser

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee, will headline a fundraiser later this month with a list of guests that include Billie Jean King, Billy Porter, Kristin Chenoweth and Melissa Etheridge.

The April 23 event will be a virtual fundraiser, in which guests participate by video chat and listen to comments from the former Vice President, presumably from his home in Wilmington, Del.

Tickets for the event will start at $1,000 per person, rising to $2,800 per person for those who want to be listed as a sponsor or $5,600 for those who want to be listed as a “champion.” Those who raise $20,000 are listed as co-hosts, according to the invite.

Biden already has held a number of virtual events, and has, as he has throughout the campaign, opened them up to a pool reporter. On Wednesday afternoon, Biden appeared an a virtual fundraiser that featured Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and was hosted by John Emerson, the former U.S. Ambassador to Germany, and Kimberly Marteau Emerson, a principal at KME Consulting. Among those who were connected: Norman Lear and Dee Dee Myers, according to a pool report.

Biden said that he was “blitzing digital and traditional media” through the coronavirus crisis, and addressed whether President Donald Trump has a potential advantage with the platform of nightly White House press briefings.

“The irony of all ironies is … the more the president is on the air [with the] briefings, the more his numbers go down these days,” he said. “I think people are just looking for straight talk. They’re looking for science to dictate. I think we’d be better off is we just had Dr. [Anthony] Fauci just doing the press releases and press briefings. I’m not being facetious.”