‘Doctor Who’ Star Jodie Whittaker, David Attenborough & Danny Dyer Become Teachers For BBC Eduction Push

Jodie Whittaker, David Attenborough, Danny Dyer, footballer Sergio Aguero and professor Brian Cox are to help the BBC educate children during coronavirus pandemic.

With schools out during the COVID-19 crisis, the BBC has been stepping up its education tools to help parents homeschool their kids. Now, the corporation has enlisted a stellar cast of teaching staff.

TV stars will collaborate with real teachers to host Bitesize Daily episodes, which will be made available to British children aged 5-14 on streamer iPlayer and offer 14 weeks of curriculum-based learning.

Whittaker will drop into daily lessons to help illuminate certain subjects, while Attenborough will teach kids about oceans, mapping the world, and why animals look the way they do. Cox will host lessons on the solar system.

The Football Factory and EastEnders actor Dyer will provide facts on Henry VIII after learning on Who Do You Think You Are? that he is a direct descendant of King Edward III.

Manchester City striker Aguero will give lessons in Spanish, while Liam Payne and Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse will read books as part of the education effort.

BBC children’s and education director Alice Webb said: “We’re proud that the BBC can bring together so many people to offer such a wide-ranging package of support to help children and parents right across the UK at such a challenging time.”