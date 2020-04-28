‘Social Distance’: Netflix Preps Quarantine Anthology Series From Jenji Kohan

Orange Is The New Black creator Jenji Kohan is working up a quarantine anthology series for Netflix.

Kohan and her team including Hilary Weisman Graham, Diego Velasco, Tara Herrmann and Blake McCormick have created Social Distance for the streamer.

This comes as the production shutdown caused by the COVID-19 continues.

Weisman Graham, who worked on the Netflix prison drama with Kohan, as well as Showtime’s Kidding and Fox’s Bones, is showrunner and writer. Diego Velasco, who directed an episode of Orange Is the New Black and is working with Kohan on her upcoming series Teenage Bounty Hunters is directing and will co-EP. Kohan, Herrmann, McCormick and Weisman Graham exec produce.

The group challenged themselves to do something new by creating and producing virtually so that cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. The writers never meet during the writing process, Velasco directed talent remotely, Weisman Graham runs production from her living room and the cast acts and films themselves from home.

“Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance,” the producers said. “We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.”

“The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another,” they added.

This comes three years after Kohan, who also exec produces GLOW, struck an overall deal with Netflix. Her upcoming project, created by Kathleen Jordan, centers on 16-year-old fraternal twin sisters Sterling (Maddie Phillips) and Blair (Anjelica Better Fellini) Wesley, who after joining forces with a veteran bounty hunter Bowser Simmons (Kadeem Hardison), dive into the world of bail skipping baddies.