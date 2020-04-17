Jeffrey Tambor Addresses ‘Transparent’ Exit On Gilbert Gottfried’s SiriusXM Show, Apologizes Again

Jeffrey Tambor spoke out today about his Transparent sexual harassment allegations during an appearance on Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal satellite radio show.

The actor told Gottfried and co-host Frank Santopadre that he “never, ever, ever, ever intended to make anyone feel uncomfortable — ever. It’s just not who I am.”

Tambor was fired from the Amazon show in February 2018 at the height of the #MeToo movement. He was accused of verbal and physical abuse by co-star Trace Lysette, his former assistant Van Barnes, and makeup artist Tamara Delbridge.

On Wednesday, Tambor claimed that he and his castmates “loved each other. We were irreverent. We were honest. We were vulnerable. We had stories that were very, very personal. We trusted one another. It was a set like no other… Of course, there were instances where my interaction with these lovely people could have been mistaken way other, way other than how I intended, and I have profoundly apologized, and I apologize now if I made anyone, anyone feel vulnerable, and I’m sorry it ended the way it did.”

Tambor’s work has dried up since then. The two-time Emmy winner has appeared in the fifth season of Netflix’s Arrested Development, but that was completed before the allegations.

Transparent creator Jill Soloway killed off Tambor’s character Maura in the series’ musical finale in September 2019.