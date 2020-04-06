Jay Benedict Dies Following COVID-19 Complications: Actor Who Appeared In ‘Emmerdale’ & ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ Was 68

UK-based American actor Jay Benedict has died aged 68 as a result of complications from COVID-19, his family members and representatives have confirmed.

A statement posted on his website said, “It is with profound sorrow that we must announce Jay’s death on the 4th of April due to complications arising from a Covid-19 infection.”

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear client Jay Benedict, who this afternoon lost his battle with COVID-19. Our thoughts are with his family ❤️ — TCG ArtistManagement (@TCGArtist) April 4, 2020

Across a 40-year stage and screen career, Benedict clocked up a string of supporting roles in movies and TV series. He appeared in multiple episodes of long-running Brit soap Emmerdale in 1997 and crime-drama Foyle’s War in 2006.

He starred with Paz Vega in Vicente Aranda’s 2003 movie Carmen, which debuted at Cannes, and he had supporting roles in recent movies including Madame by Amanda Sthers and I.T. by John Moore. He also had minor roles in blockbusters including Ridley Scott’s Aliens and Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight Rises.

Born in California, Benedict’s family left the U.S. for Europe when he was a child. He was married to Allo Allo actor Phoebe Scholfield, with whom he had two sons, Leopold and Freddie, who are also actors.