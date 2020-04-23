‘Straight Outta Compton’s Jason Mitchell Arrested On Felony Drug And Weapons Charges

Straight Outta Compton and The Chi actor Jason Mitchell was arrested Wednesday in Mississippi and faces four felony drug and weapons charges, the Harrison County Sheriff’s department has revealed.

Mitchell was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon. During a traffic stop, Mitchell was found in possession of an AK-47 assault rifle, a Glock pistol, and two pounds of marijuana, as well as the drug ecstacy, records show.

The 33-year-old actor was arrested at 2:30 PM Wednesday and released around 8 p.m.

Boasting credits including Mudbound and Detroit, Mitchell has made his share of headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. Last year, the actor was fired from Showtime drama The Chi, after he was accused of harassment by showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis and actress Tiffany Boone. He subsequently was dropped by his agent and manager and booted from a number of projects, including the upcoming Netflix film Desperados.

Following his exit from The Chi, Mitchell has remained off the radar for the most part. He most recently had a minor role in Janicza Bravo’s Sundance-premiering drama, Zola.