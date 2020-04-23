Jason Kurtz Joins Drew Barrymore’s Syndicated Daytime Talk Show As Exec Producer

Veteran producer Jason Kurtz has joined Drew Barrymore’s new syndicated daytime talk show from CBS Television Distribution as executive producer. Kurtz also will serve as showrunner of the show, set to debut this fall on local television stations. The Drew Barrymore Show has been sold to all major station groups in 95% of the country.

“We are thrilled to have Jason on board The Drew Barrymore Show,” said Elaine Bauer Brooks, EVP of Development, CTD. “He not only has an enormous amount of daytime experience, but Jason is an incredibly creative producer, who immediately connected with the unique spirit of this show.”

Kurtz moves to The Drew Barrymore Show from NBCUniversal Entertainment where he had been under a development deal for the past three years. Previously, he was the showrunner and executive producer of daytime talker Harry, hosted by Harry Connick, Jr. from NBCUniversal Domestic Television.

“It’s an honor to join Drew, CBS Television Distribution and this incredible team,” Kurtz said. “From my first meeting with Drew, I totally understood her vision and immediately saw the successful path ahead. Drew’s talent, perspective, and passion will make this show a destination for daytime viewers.”

An award-winning producer, Kurtz has had a long career in daytime television. Prior to his work on Harry, he was the co-creator and co-executive producer for NBCUniversal Domestic Television Distribution’s daytime show, Steve Harvey, launching the show in 2012. During his four seasons there, the show won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Best Talk Show Informative.

Kurtz began his career as a talent assistant on the Emmy-winning Rosie O’Donnell Show. His other credits include The Nate Berkus Show, The Queen Latifah Show, The Bonnie Hunt Show and The Tony Danza Show, among others.

The Drew Barrymore Show will be produced and distributed by CBS Television Distribution. Drew Barrymore, Chris Miller and Ember Truesdell also serve as executive producers.