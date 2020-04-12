James Gunn Says ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’ And ‘The Suicide Squad’ Release Dates Won’t Be Delayed

With so many delays, postponements and cancellations of productions of TV series and films, there are a lot of question marks hovering above many highly anticipated films and a lot of them are of the superhero kind. James Gunn has two big ones on his his plate: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and The Suicide Squad. He gave us some updates on where they stand in terms of release dates — and fanboys and fangirls will be happy to know that it’s good news.

At Warner Bros., Gunn is helming the DC Comics pic The Suicide Squad, the second installment of the film whose first was directed by David Ayer. Fans will be happy to know that Gunn reassured the August 6, 2021 is still in place.

“Right now there’s no reason for #TheSuicideSquad release date to move,” he wrote on Twitter. “We are on or ahead of schedule. We were extremely fortunate to wrap shooting & set up editing from our homes (due to a post production team & studio with foresight) before quarantine.”

Even so, don’t expect any first look stills or a trailer any time soon. Gunn said that even though they are on schedule during quarantine, other factors have slowed and this includes releasing images and trailers.

The Suicide Squad has a busting-at-the-seams cast that includes Alice Braga, Michael Rooker, Joaquin Cosio, Mayling Ng, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Juan Diego Botto, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi Nathan Fillion, Steve Agee, Peter Capaldi, and Flula Borg.

And after a long journey of being fired and being hired back on Gunn is set to sit in the director’s chair for the third time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 — which seems to be on schedule.

“Right now the plans with Vol 3 are also exactly the same as they were before coronavirus,” tweeted Gunn.

Disney has yet to assign a release date to Guardians. It’s probably because they have been too busy shuffling dates for their other titles. Disney has shifted all of the release dates for Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Black Widow is taking over The Eternals’ November 6 slot which caused it to shift to February 12, 2021, moving Shang-Chi moves to May 7, 2021. This made Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness move to Thor: Love and Thunder‘s date which caused the God of Thunder to have a debut of February 18, 2022. Black Panther 2 remains on May 6, 2022 and Captain Marvel 2 is now set for July 8, 2022, which Disney already RSVPed for an untitled live-action pic.

