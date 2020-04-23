UPDATED, 7 PM: In the latest release-date move amid the coronavirus shutdown, Universal has moved its Johnny Knoxville pic Jackass from its planned March 5, 2021, release to July 2 next year. It’s the fourth movie based on the MTV stunt-prank reality series.

PREVIOUSLY, December 18: Jackass will continue to prevail on the big screen,. Paramount has announced a March 5, 2021, release date for the fourth movie based on the MTV stunt-prank reality series that launched in 2000.

Paramount took the brand created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine to the big screen in 2002. Through three movies to date, the franchise has racked up more than $335M worldwide.

Tremaine directed the first three movies in addition to Knoxville comedy Bad Grandpa, which grossed $151.8M back in the fall of 2013 and was billed as a ‘Jackass presents’ production.

Jackass: The Movie bowed in 2002 featuring Knoxville and co-horts including Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Steve-O. It was folowed by Jackass Number Two in 2006 and Jackass 3D in 2010. Knoxville’s credits also include 2018’s Action Point, which he starred in, produced and wrote the story for; the 2016 Jackie Chan actioner Skiptrace; and the 2013 comedy Bad Grandpa.

There are three other wide entries already on the calendar for March 5-7, 2021: Sony’s Masters of the Universe, an untitled Universal movie, and an untitled Warner Bros. feature.

