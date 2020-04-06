J.K. Rowling Says She’s “Fully Recovered” After Experiencing Coronavirus Symptoms

J.K. Rowling revealed Monday she has fully recovered after experiencing symptoms of coronavirus over the past two weeks, though she had not been tested. She credits a breathing treatment for helping her and hopes it could help others as well.

“Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms,” the Harry Potter author tweeted with a link to a YouTube video. “For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot.”

Rowling later thanked her fans for their support and urged everyone to stay safe. “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x”

Last week Rowling announced she was launching Harry Potter At Home, a website with ideas for activities for children and parents during the COVID-19 quarantine.

She tweeted at the time: “Parents, teachers and carers working to keep children amused and interested while we’re on lockdown might need a bit of magic, so I’m delighted to launch HarryPotterAtHome.com”