ITV Studios Bags U.S. & International Rights To Japanese Format ‘Red Carpet Survival’

ITV Studios has acquired the rights to adapt Japanese physical game show Red Carpet Survival in 33 major territories, including the U.S., UK, Australia, France and Germany.

The studio has signed a deal with Nippon TV to secure the show, in which contestants act as bodyguards to celebrities and must safely chaperone them along a red carpet fraught with danger and high-energy challenges, including traps and real crocodiles.

Red Carpet Survival was created and produced by Nippon TV’s production division and has been a ratings winner locally for the past six years. Beyond the deal with ITV Studios, Nippon TV will represent the show in Southern and Eastern Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

“Red Carpet Survival is a brilliant concept, which will be great fun for viewers of all ages,” said Mike Beale, managing director of ITV Studios’ Creative Network. “We want to be attached to the biggest ideas and the best IP out there and this is a format which falls into that category.”

Atsushi Sogo, president of international business development at Nippon TV, added: “ITV Studios is the perfect partner for us as we roll out the red carpet around the world. This fast-paced, thrilling game show is ideal for family viewing and can turn any location into comedy and jeopardy simply by adding a red carpet.”