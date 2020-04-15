ITV Announcer Calls Michael Sheen “Martin Sheen” In On-Air Gaffe When Introducing ‘Quiz’

An ITV continuity announcer mistakenly referred to Michael Sheen as American actor “Martin Sheen” when introducing the second episode of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? drama Quiz on Tuesday night.

Micheal Sheen was among those who noticed the on-screen gaffe, tweeting: “Hey @ITV the least you can do is get my name right in your trailers FFS.” He later changed his Twitter name to “Martin Sheen.”

Hey @ITV the least you can do is get my name right in your trailers FFS. — martin sheen (@michaelsheen) April 14, 2020

Others also picked up on the error. Raised By Wolves writer Caitlin Moran tweeted: “ITV announced him as “Martin Sheen.” But to be fair, he’s such a powerful and elastic actor he could probably do a better Martin Sheen than Martin Sheen.”

And according to others on Twitter, the mistake was made more than once during the day on ITV as the channel trailed Quiz. “You keep referring to @michaelsheen as Martin Sheen in your voiceovers for Quiz, I think,” noted one user.

Sheen plays Chris Tarrant in the three-part drama, which is written by James Graham and directed by Stephen Frears. The story of the Charles and Diana Ingram cheating scandal in 2001 was watched by 5.3M viewers when it premiered on Monday. The show launches on AMC in the U.S. on May 31.