ITV Presenter Eamonn Holmes’ Comments On The 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Spark 419 Complaints

ITV’s flagship daily show This Morning is to be assessed by media regulator Ofcom after presenter Eamonn Holmes made comments about the baseless conspiracy linking 5G with the spread of coronavirus.

Ofcom has received 419 complaints about the show on Monday — which was watched by 1.6M people — and a spokesman said: “We are assessing this programme in full as a priority.” ITV is yet to comment on the matter.

During an exchange on-air, This Morning presenter Alice Beer described the 5G conspiracy as “incredibly stupid,” but Holmes took issue with her assessment.

The former Sky News presenter replied: “I totally agree with everything you are saying but what I don’t accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don’t know it’s not true.

“No-one should attack or damage or do anything like that but it’s very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative. That’s all I would say, as someone with an inquiring mind.”

The 5G conspiracy, which has taken root on the internet and in private messaging groups, has been widely debunked — including by independent fact-checking charity Full Fact, which said: “There is no evidence that 5G WiFi networks are linked to the new coronavirus.”

Ofcom’s assessment of This Morning follows it launching an urgent investigation into London Live for airing a long interview with coronavirus denier David Icke last week. Ofcom has said it will sanction broadcasters that spread misinformation on coronavirus.