Hollywood Initiative ‘It Takes Our Village’ Launches To Raise Funds For Film & TV Crewmembers Impacted By Shutdown

A coalition of Hollywood producers, writers and directors have teamed to launch It Takes Our Village, an initiative to raise funds to support below-the-line film and TV crews who have fond themselves out out of worl due to the coronavirus crisis.

Organizers said donations raised via the GoFundMe-based campaign will be distributed to two organizations supporting industry crew members: the Motion Picture & Television Fund and The Actors Fund. The nonprofits are working in tandem to organize and dispense the aid, generally $1,000 for an individual and potentially higher for families.

Producers Bruna Papandrea and Gregg Fienberg spearheaded the group which now includes Molly Allen (Producer), Derek Cianfrance (Director & Writer), Lynette Howell Taylor (Founder, 51 Entertainment), Jon M. Chu (Director & Producer), Pam Veasey (Writer & Showrunner), Kenya Barris (Showrunner & Founder, Khalabo Ink Society), Leslie Linka Glatter (Writer & Director), David E. Kelley (Writer/Showrunner & Founder, David E. Kelley Productions), Jess Wu Calder (Co-Founder, Snoot Entertainment), Mark Ruffalo (Producer & Actor), Stephanie Allain (Founder, Homegrown Pictures), Todd Black (Partner, Escape Artists), Dana Fox (Writer & Showrunner), Ben Watkins (Writer & Showrunner), Steve Hutensky (Producer, Made Up Stories), and Liza Chasin (Producer & Founder, 3dot Productions).

“The below-the-line crews are the backbone of our industry,” said Made Up Stories founder Papandrea, who teamed with Feinberg after discovering they were working on similar initiatives. “They are our community – and our community is in need. This initiative is personal to me as I’m a working-class girl who grew up with unions protecting my family. I want to help provide that protection to those who are a vital part in creating stories; the stories that are providing escapism and comfort to people around the world.”

Said Feinberg: We’re all in this together, and it’s in that spirit that we are combining our forces to get the word out on behalf of our crews.”

The fund will help provide support to production assistants, coordinators, supervisors, office staff, location teams, AD teams, costume teams, hair stylists, make-up artists, art departments, prop masters, set decorators, set builders, camera and sound teams, electric and grip teams, script supervisors, SFX and post-production, caterers, craft services and transportation teams, among others.

To donate, click here.