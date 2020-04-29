Irrfan Khan Dies: ‘Life Of Pi’, ‘The Lunchbox’ & ‘Jurassic World’ Star Was 53

Indian star Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53 after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital this week due to a colon infection. The sad news has been confirmed to us by the actor’s representatives.

The Life Of Pi, The Lunchbox and Jurassic World actor was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018 but continued to act.

A moving statement from Khan’s family to Indian media read: “I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart-felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

The news has been met with a flood of industry condolences. Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan called Khan “an incredible talent” and “a gracious colleague”:

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Khan’s The Lunchbox co-star Nimrat Kaur said “India has lost one of her biggest icons today”:

Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan’s passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India’s lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer… #IrrfanKhan #Forever — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 29, 2020

Khan, widely considered one of India’s finest actors, received numerous awards, including the National Film Award and multiple Filmfare Awards.

He was well known in his homeland for successful movies including Paan Singh Tomar, Haider, Gunday and box office smash Hindi Medium.

But he also achieved notable success in the international and U.S. market. BAFTA-nominated Cannes hit The Lunchbox was widely considered one of the best films of 2013 while English-language movies also included multi-Oscar winners Life Of Pi and Slumdog Millionaire, The Warrior, The Darjeeling Limited, The Amazing Spider-Man, Jurassic World and Inferno. Khan’s last film was Bollywood pic Angrezi Medium, which hit screens days before the lockdown was announced.

Local media report that Khan’s mother had passed away on Saturday. He is survived by his wife and two sons.