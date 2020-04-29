Irrfan Khan Mourned By Film World: “A Special Acting Talent” & “True Gentleman”

Refresh for updates… The movie world is mourning legendary Indian actor Irrfan Khan today. The Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and Bollywood star died this morning of a colon infection at a Mumbai Hospital. He was 51.
Tributes came pouring in from around the world from fans, fellow actors, filmmakers, the Movie Academ and even Indian politicians including the president and prime minister.
Here is a sampling of how people are remembering Khan. We will update as more tributes come in:
Ang Lee, filmmaker
“Irrfan was a great artist, a true gentleman and a brave fighter. His passing away is cinema’s loss. We will miss him dearly. May you Rest In Peace my dear friend.”
Marc Webb, filmmaker
“Irrfan made it clear that power and gentleness could co-exist in a perfect balance. When he sings that song to his new wife at the bathroom door in The Namesake, it speaks of his father in Life of Pi. You are witnessing the magic of a magnificent talent. He may have been the most nuanced actor I have ever worked with and I will always be his dedicated fan. My thoughts and whole heart are with his loved ones.”
Anant Singh, producer
“Irrfan Khan was very special human being and I am very sad to have heard of his passing today. His acting talents caught my eye when he had a small role in Salaam Bombay and then in Maqbool, which I distributed worldwide. We immediately became friends, and I particularly enjoyed our meetings at various film festivals around the world. Irrfan’s passing leaves a void of a special acting talent in the global film industry, and he will be missed.”
