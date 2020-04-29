Irrfan Khan Mourned By Film World: “A Special Acting Talent” & “True Gentleman”

Refresh for updates… The movie world is mourning legendary Indian actor Irrfan Khan today. The Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and Bollywood star died this morning of a colon infection at a Mumbai Hospital. He was 51.

Tributes came pouring in from around the world from fans, fellow actors, filmmakers, the Movie Academ and even Indian politicians including the president and prime minister.

Here is a sampling of how people are remembering Khan. We will update as more tributes come in:

Ang Lee, filmmaker

“Irrfan was a great artist, a true gentleman and a brave fighter. His passing away is cinema’s loss. We will miss him dearly. May you Rest In Peace my dear friend.”

Marc Webb, filmmaker

“Irrfan made it clear that power and gentleness could co-exist in a perfect balance. When he sings that song to his new wife at the bathroom door in The Namesake, it speaks of his father in Life of Pi. You are witnessing the magic of a magnificent talent. He may have been the most nuanced actor I have ever worked with and I will always be his dedicated fan. My thoughts and whole heart are with his loved ones.”

Anant Singh, producer

“Irrfan Khan was very special human being and I am very sad to have heard of his passing today. His acting talents caught my eye when he had a small role in Salaam Bombay and then in Maqbool, which I distributed worldwide. We immediately became friends, and I particularly enjoyed our meetings at various film festivals around the world. Irrfan’s passing leaves a void of a special acting talent in the global film industry, and he will be missed.”

The loss of Irrfan Khan – at such a young age – is devastating. He was my favorite actor. I can’t think of someone who gave such layered and thoughtful performances but was also a movie star; you couldn’t take your eyes off of him onscreen. Love and peace to his family. pic.twitter.com/OjwhNgXgJu — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 29, 2020

I love this @tomhanks quote about #IrrfanKhan. I read it in an interview and never forgot it. It’s TOM HANKS. pic.twitter.com/NBSX4UFLA7 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 29, 2020

I met Irrfan Khan when he worked with @JacindaBarrett on The Namesake. One of the most pleasant, down to earth, and gentle beings in the few times I had with him. What a beautiful actor as well. Blessings to he and his family. #RIPIrrfanKhan https://t.co/R2CYNP6Sks — Gabriel Macht (@GabrielMacht) April 29, 2020

A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake,” Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/o21DMMC2o5 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) April 29, 2020

Today, we remember the charismatic and incomparable Irrfan Khan, who passed away this morning at the age of 53. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GMesF503Pq — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) April 29, 2020

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan’s passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India’s lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer… #IrrfanKhan #Forever — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace one of the greatest actors of our time, Irrfan Khan. I never met him but he was an inspiration and a hero to me and millions of others. His work was consistently transcendent, he was a guiding light for so many of us. pic.twitter.com/BwobeLvNLn — Riz Ahmed (@rizwanahmed) April 29, 2020

Very sad to hear about our dear colleague Irrfan. How tragic and sad. Such a wonderful talent. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Thank you Irrfan for all the joy you have brought to our lives through your work.

You will be fondly remembered.

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 29, 2020

Heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of a self made, brilliant, versatile actor par excellence our own #IrrfanKhan. He was certainly one of the best in our film industry. A thorough gentleman & fine human being @irrfank. A man of few words, but a volcano of talent. — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) April 29, 2020

A Legend gone to soon 💔…

Life is so unpredictable.

Lucky we have saw…

Goodbye #IrrfanKhan 🙏 pic.twitter.com/geqIXkIcBN — Senthil Kumar (Vrs) (@vrs_senthil) April 29, 2020