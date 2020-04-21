India’s Disney+ Hotstar Commissions 234 Episodes Of Local Animated Series ‘Selfie With Bajrangi’

Disney+ Hostar is making a serious commitment to Cosmos-Maya’s hit Hindi animated series Selfie With Bajrangi, upping its commission to a 234 episode run across three seasons.

The VOD service formed this month when Disney+ entered the Indian market and merged with the Disney-owned Hotstar (previously of Fox), which is the most established OTT platform in the territory with 400 million users and eight million paying subscribers.

The deal added library content from Disney+ and U.S. originals from the studio such as The Mandalorian to the pre-existing offering of local TV, international shows and sport. Now, Disney+ Hostar is moving to up its contingent of local original content with its latest commission.

Selfie With Bajrangi has been running on Disney India’s Pay TV properties since September 2018. The show is one of the most popular local kids’ products, airing in primetime slots on India’s Disney Channel and Disney Hungama. It recently became the first Indian animated kids’ series to feature on a leading general entertainment channel via Star Plus.

The second series of the show debuted on Disney+ Hotstar in time with the launch, and the service has now committed to two further seasons, each of which will consist of 78 x 11′ episodes.

The show follows protagonist Ankush, whose life changes when he meets Bajrangi, the nine-year-old child version of the Indian God Hanuman, who no one but Ankush can see. Bajrangi accompanies Ankush everywhere and helps his buddy with his day to day problems. The show is noted for portraying the everyday lives of children as well as the nuances of Indian culture.