Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Marianne Faithfull Hospitalized In London With Coronavirus

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Food Network’s ‘Barefoot Contessa’ Ina Garten Advocates Day Drinking As A Way To Beat Quarantine Blues

Instagram

Food Network host Ina Garten is navigating the pandemic quarantine in a unique way. At 9:30 AM earlier this week, she posted a video of herself whipping up a pitcher of Cosmopolitans.

“You need a big pitcher, because I like to make a lot of cosmos,” Garten said. “You never who’s gonna stop by…. wait a minute, nobody’s stopping by!”

All hours are cocktail hours, Garten said, a different way of the traditional “it’s 5 PM somewhere” excuse for day drinkers everywhere.

“During a crisis, cocktail hour can be almost any hour,” Garten said, grabbing a giant martini glass. “Stay safe, have a very good time, and don’t forget the cocktails.” She then took a healthy sip.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad