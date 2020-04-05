Food Network’s ‘Barefoot Contessa’ Ina Garten Advocates Day Drinking As A Way To Beat Quarantine Blues

Food Network host Ina Garten is navigating the pandemic quarantine in a unique way. At 9:30 AM earlier this week, she posted a video of herself whipping up a pitcher of Cosmopolitans.
“You need a big pitcher, because I like to make a lot of cosmos,” Garten said. “You never who’s gonna stop by…. wait a minute, nobody’s stopping by!”
All hours are cocktail hours, Garten said, a different way of the traditional “it’s 5 PM somewhere” excuse for day drinkers everywhere.
