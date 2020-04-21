‘In The Heights’ Dances Into Summer 2021

Warner Bros. will now open In the Heights on June 18, 2021. The movie based on the hit Broadway musical was expected to open originally on June 26 this year, but the COVID-19 shutdown of theaters pushed the movie off the Warner Bros. calendar.

The pic, directed by Crazy Rich Asians Jon M. Chu, is a feature take on Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ four-time Tony winning musical.

In the original storyline, bodega owner Usnavi (who will be played in the movie by Anthony Ramos) strikes it rich and plans to leave, until the pull of the Latino neighborhood and the people in it give him pause. Set in the Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights, the plot revolves around Usnavi, a college student, a taxi driver, a beauty salon worker and an old woman who aspire to better lives as gentrification begins to take hold, and a sweltering summer power blackout brings their personal life crises to a head.

Miranda, the star, producer and author of the Tony-winning In the Heights, told talk series host Rosie O’Donnell last month: “We were literally recording the score when all of this started happening. There’s a lot that remains to be done on that movie. We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right.”

Anthony Bregman, Mara Jacobs, Scott Sanders and Miranda are producing. Marc Klein wrote the script, with musical book by Hudes. Stephanie Beatriz, Jimmy Smits, Corey Hawkins, Dascha Polanco, Melissa Barrera, and Marc Anthony star in the big screen take of In the Heights.

Miranda on Twitter last month promised fans that when In the Heights finally sees the light of day post COVID-19, “When we can safely gather again, flags in hand, we will be there, enjoying this movie in theaters. We will have the premiere uptown. The best summer of our lives, together.”