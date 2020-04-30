Imax Q1 Sales Drop On Loss From Shuttered Theatres But Company ‘Actively Preparing’ For ‘Imax Friendly’ Second Half Release Slate

Large screen exhibitor Imax Thursday reported a 56% drop in sales and swung to a loss last quarter million was one of the first U.S. entertainment companies to feel the squeeze of the COVID-19 pandemic which shuttered it theaters in China way back in January. Screens in the rest of world followed.

Imax swung to a net loss of $49 million from a profit of $8 million the year before. It posted $35 million in revenue for the three months ended in March. However, the company said a solid balance sheet and ample cash puts it in a strong position to operate “through this historic period of COVID-19-driven theater closures.”

“In response to the virus, the company has implemented cost reductions and drew on its revolver, ending the quarter with $352.3 million in consolidated cash and its $300 million revolver fully drawn. It estimates a monthly cash burn rate of approximately $10 million and remains confident in its ability to operate through an extended business shut down and a zero revenue environment,” it said.

Imax is actively preparing to reopen to what is projected to be an IMAX-friendly second-half release slate.

CEO Rich Gelfond and other executives will provide more details on a conference call the discuss the numbers this morning.