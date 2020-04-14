iHeartMedia Launches Graduation Podcast Featuring Speeches From Stars Including Jimmy Fallon & Hillary Clinton

Graduations have been curtailed by COVID-19 so iHeartMedia has teamed up with a raft of celebrities including Jimmy Fallon, Hillary Clinton and Eli Manning to give their own special commencement addresses.

The company is launching a podcast, Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020, that will feature special speeches. It launches on May 15 ahead of National Graduation Day on May 17.

Other stars include Katie Couric, Sienna Miller, David Chang, Mellody Hobson, General Stan McChrystal, David Solomon, Abby Wambach, Mike Krzyzewski, Dr. Oz, Chelsea Handler, Bobbi Brown, Stephanie Ruhle, Guy Raz, Sylvia Rhone, Halsey, John Legend, Kesha, DJ Khaled, Khalid, Pitbull and Tim McGraw.

It will also feature iHeartRadio personalities including Ryan Seacrest, Enrique Santos, Angie Martinez, Bobby Bones, Jake Brennan and Angela Yee.

The speeches will be produced specifically for the podcast, through the iHeartPodcast Network, and are dedicated to all the graduating classes of 2020 who will miss their commencement celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Because so many schools and colleges have moved to online learning to ensure the safety of their students, many graduates are missing their commencement ceremonies, traditionally such significant milestones in their lives,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network.

“High school and college seniors are always in need of inspiration, reassurance and life advice as they head into the next chapter of their lives, and that is especially true this year. ‘Speeches for the Class Of 2020’ brings together some of the most experienced and inspiring people in the country today to celebrate the resilience, strength and accomplishments of this year’s graduates. These are the speakers our graduates would have had at their real-world ceremonies if not for current circumstances, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring them together through this podcast,” he added.