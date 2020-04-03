IFC Midnight Picks Up Tribeca Thriller ‘Sputnik’

IFC Midnight has secured the North American rights to Egor Abramenko’s directorial debut feature Sputnik, a sci-thriller set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, which has been postponed due to the current global health crisis. Oksana Akinshina, Fedor Bondarchuk, Pyotr Fyodorov, and Anton Vasilev star in the film, which IFC will release on August 14.

Inspired by Abramenko’s short film The Passenger, the plot takes place at the height of the Cold War when a Soviet spacecraft crash lands after a mission gone awry, leaving the commander as its only survivor. After a renowned Russian psychologist is brought in to evaluate the commander’s mental state, it becomes clear that something dangerous may have come back to Earth with him.

Oleg Malovichko and Andrei Zolotarev penned the screenplay. Mikhail Vrubel, Alexander Andryushenko, Fedor Bondarchuk, Ilya Stewart, Murad Osmann, Pavel Burya, and Vyacheslav Murugov produced.

Sony Pictures had slated a theatrical release in Russia on April 16 but because of the coronavirus pandemic will now release Sputnik digitally on Russian platforms April 23.

The deal for the film was negotiated by Aijah Keith, Director of Acquisitions at IFC Films, and Pip Ngo from XYZ Films on behalf of the filmmakers. Art Pictures Distribution is handling international sales.