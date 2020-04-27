Idris Elba’s ‘Turn Up Charlie’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

Netflix has opted not to renew Turn Up Charlie, its new comedy series starring Idris Elba. The decision comes more than a month after the show’s March 15 release.

“Turn Up Charlie will not return for a second season,” Netflix said in a statement. “We’re especially grateful to star and executive producer Idris Elba, who turned his passion for DJing into a witty, heart-warming comedy series. We’re also thankful to executive producers Gary Reich and Tristram Shapeero and co-executive producers Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito, along with the dedicated cast and crew, for bringing this story to life on Netflix. We look forward to continuing our relationship with Idris on future projects.”

Co-created and executive produced by Elba and Gary Reich, the eight-episode Turn Up Charlie centered on the titular Charlie (Elba), a struggling DJ and eternal bachelor, who is given a final chance at success when he reluctantly becomes a ‘manny’ to his famous best friend’s problem-child daughter, Gabby (Frankie Hervey). Piper Perabo and JJ Feild co-starred.

Tristram Shapeero also executive produced and directed the series with Matt Lipsey. Martin Joyce and Ana Garanito were co-executive producers. The series was co-produced by Reich’s Brown Eyed Boy Productions and Elba’s Green Door Pictures.