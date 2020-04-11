Idris Elba Offers BBC UK Audience A Message Of Hope With ‘Don’t Quit’ Poem

Click to Skip Ad
Idris Elba
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The BBC has presented a message of hope from Idris Elba to the U.K. in its darkest hour, as coronavirus deaths mount and despair is taking over.

Elba read the poem Don’t Quit from American John Greenleaf Whittier, one of the so-called “Fireside Poets” whose accessible work was meant to be read aloud in homes. Whittier’s work is known for its heartfelt emotion and simplicity.

The video with Elba was released Friday night. Elba himself has recovered from the virus, making him a perfect spokesman for the situation.  

“When things go wrong as they sometimes will; when the road you’re trudging seems all uphill; when the funds are low but the debts are high; when you want to smile but you have to sigh; when care is pressing you down a bit, rest if you must but don’t you quit,” Elba said during the 90-second film (below).

