ICM Signs Cooper Raiff, Filmmaker Behind SXSW Jury Prize Winning Narrative ‘Shithouse’

EXCLUSIVE: ICM Partners has signed Cooper Raiff, the young filmmaker whose feature directorial debut, Shithouse, picked up the grand jury prize in the narrative feature competition from the restructured 2020 SXSW Film Festival edition (films were judged virtually). ICM will rep Raiff on both the talent and the lit side.

In addition to writing, directing, and producing the piece, Raiff starred alongside Amy Landecker, Dylan Gelula, and Logan Miller. The pic centered on a homesick college freshman who goes to a party at Shithouse and ends up spending the night with his sophomore RA who’s had a shitty day and wants someone to hang out with.

Dallas native Raiff and his best friends made a short film and tweeted the link to Jay Duplass. To their surprise, Duplass liked the short and helped them develop it into what became Shithouse.

Raiff is managed by Adam Kersh.