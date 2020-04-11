ICM Partners TV Lit Agent Laura Gordon Joining CAA

Laura Gordon, a rising star TV literary agent at ICM Partners, has left the agency and is finalizing a deal to join CAA.

Gordon was a homegrown ICM talent. She started at the agency in 2011 as an assistant and was in its trainee program before becoming TV lit coordinator.

Since her promotion to an agent in ICM Partners’ Television Literary department, Gordon has built a strong roster of clients –many of whom are women and people of color. The list of multi-hyphenates she represented at ICM Parents includes Late Night director Nisha Ganatra, The First Wives Club creator and Girls Trip co-writer Tracy Oliver, Search Party co-creators Sarah-Violet Bliss & Charles Rogers, One Mississippi co-creator and star Tig Notaro and Three Women author Lisa Taddeo.

Writer clients that Gordon represented before the WGA/ATA standoff included Liz Sarnoff (Barry), Ian Maxtone-Graham (Veep), Cord Jefferson (Watchmen), Karin Gist (Mixed-ish), Sarah Carbiener & Erica Rosbe (Homecoming), Jhoni Marchinko (AJ & The Queen), Michelle Nader (Two Broke Girls), Azie Dungey (Twenties), Janet Lin (Cursed), Akela Cooper (Jupiter’s Legacy), Danielle Henderson (Dare Me), Ali Liebegott (Little America), Lizzie Mickery (Bloodline), Jess Brickman (Tokyo Vice)

and Patricia Resnick (9-to-5, Better Things).

Some of Gordon’s biggest sales have included Search Party (on behalf of clients Sarah-Violet Bliss & Rogers), which was picked up straight-to-series to TBS and is moving to HBO Max for Season 3, the untitled Tracy Oliver series to Amazon, which was in the middle of production before the coronavirus-related shutdown, and Taddeo’s Three Women, which has a series commitment at Showtime.

Gordon, who co-ran ICM’s Agent Trainee program, was featured on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 list and The Hollywood Reporter’s 35 Under 35.