‘I Feel Pretty’ Duo Abby Kohn & Marc Silverstein Board Senior Citizen Esports Team Movie For Ubisoft

EXCLUSIVE: Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein, the team behind Amy Schumer comedy I Feel Pretty, have been set to write and direct an esports feature for Ubisoft Film & Television.

The currently untitled project will chart the rise of a senior citizen esports team, i.e. a group of competitive video game players, as they tackle the typically youth-dominated world of pro gaming. The story is inspired by Laura Parker’s Wall Street Journal article The Next Generation of Competitive Gamers Is…Over 60?, to which Ubisoft has acquired rights.

Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin will produce for Ubisoft Film & Television. The feature continues the video game publisher’s move into new fields of gaming-focused content following its Apple TV+ commission Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, which debuted on the streamer in February and was renewed for a second series. The company is also working on a rom-com stemming from the division’s Women’s Film & Television Fellowship by participant Heather Quinn.

Kohn and Silverstein’s writing credits include romantic drama The Vow, which grossed $196M globally, He’s Just Not That Into You, and Never Been Kissed. I Feel Pretty was their first venture into the directing chair. They are repped by Management 360 and Sloane Offer Weber and Dern.