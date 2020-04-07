‘I Can’t Date Jesus’: 20th Century Fox TV, Jerrod Carmichael, Lee Daniels & Marc Velez To Adapt Michael Arceneaux’s Memoir

EXCLUSIVE: 20th Century Fox TV is developing an adaptation of Michael Arceneaux’s memoir I Can’t Date Jesus: Love, Sex, Family, Race and Other Reasons I’ve Put My Faith in Beyonce with Jerrod Carmichael, Lee Daniels and Marc Velez.

Deadline understands that the project is set to hit the cable and streaming market as a half-hour series.

The book, which was published by Simon & Schuster in July 2018, is a collection of 17 autobiographical essays from Arceneaux. The deal comes as Arceneaux’s second book, I Don’t Want to Die Poor, an essay collection which chronicles his struggles with private student loans and economic anxiety, is published today (April 7) by Simon & Schuster.

Simon & Schuster

Arceneaux will adapt and executive produce alongside Carmichael, and Lee Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment. UTA brokered the deal on Arceneaux’s behalf.

The book looks at life in today’s America with Arceneaux learning to embrace his identity when the world told him to do the opposite, leaving no bigoted or ignorant stone unturned. He discusses coming out to his mother, growing up in Houston, Texas, being approached for the priesthood, his obstacles in embracing intimacy that occasionally led to unfortunate fights with fire ants, and the persistent challenges of young people who feel marginalized and denied the chance to pursue their dreams.

