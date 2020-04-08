Hulu Strikes Overall Deal With Former Netflix Exec Tara Duncan & Sets Adaptation Of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ Novel ‘The Other Black Girl’

EXCLUSIVE: Tara Duncan, the former Netflix exec who worked on series including Orange Is The New Black and Narcos, has struck an overall deal with Hulu and has set an adaptation of Zakiya Dalila Harris’ novel The Other Black Girl at the streamer.

Deadline understands that Hulu’s overall deal with Duncan helped it clinch the project, which it won in a highly competing bidding war.

The project, which is in development, will be co-written by Harris, who will serve as an executive producer alongside Duncan and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen and Adam Fishbach. Laura Quicksilver and Julie Waters will also oversee for Temple Hill.

The Other Black Girl centers on Nella, an African-American editorial assistant working her way up at an established, starkly white NYC publishing firm. When the new girl, Hazel arrives, Nella couldn’t be more excited to have a black co-worker, but over time Nella’s world is turned upside as she goes from office darling to public enemy number one. Is Hazel a friend or foe? The novel is a darkly comedic take on workplace politics and the importance of female friendship.

The book will be published by Atria/Simon & Schuster in 2021. UTA brokered the deal on behalf of Harris, who spent close to three years working in editorial at Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group before leaving in March 2019 to write the novel. The Other Black Girl is based on Harris’ time at the Penguin Random House-owned publisher.

Tara Duncan, who recently launched tetraVision, a film and television production company, left Netflix in 2018, where she was a senior creative executive. In addition to working on Orange Is The New Black and Narcos, she worked with filmmakers including Spike Lee, Baz Luhrmann, The Wachowskis and Justin Simien. Prior to that, she produced the pilot for Amazon’s Bosch and worked at AMC, where she developed The Killing, Rubicon, and the sci-fi miniseries The Prisoner. She is a founding member of Who’s In The Room, an executive mentorship program for Time’s Up, and she began her career at George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh’s production company, Section Eight, where she worked on the HBO series Unscripted and Good Night, And Good Luck.

Harris is represented by UTA and publishing agent Stephanie Delman at Sanford J. Greenburger Associates. Duncan is repped by WME. Temple Hill is represented by UTA.