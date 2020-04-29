Hulu Boards BBC Coming Of Age Comedy ‘In My Skin’

Hulu has acquired In My Skin, the BBC’s darkly comic coming of age series from the makers of Sky’s David Schwimmer comedy Intelligence.

In My Skin was produced by Expectation, and centers on a Welsh teenager living a double life, as she negotiates mental illness, friendships and her sexuality.

It was originally piloted by BBC Wales and BBC Three in 2018 before a full five-part series was commissioned. It will drop on Hulu on June 4 after the streamer inked a deal with distributor BBC Studios.

In My Skin was written and created by Kayleigh Llewellyn. Lucy Forbes is the director, while Nerys Evans and Llewellyn are the executive producers.

Evans, Expectation’s creative director of comedy, said: “I’m looking forward to a U.S. audience engaging with our characters and experiencing this funny, raw and at times heart-breaking comedy.”