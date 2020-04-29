Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Zurich Film Festival Co-Founder Karl Spoerri Teams With Private Equity Duo To Launch Euro & U.S. Producer-Financier SPG3 Entertainment

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

NATO Decries Uni's "Destructive Tendency" After Studio Says It Will Try PVOD Releases When It "Makes Sense"

Read the full story

Hulu Boards BBC Coming Of Age Comedy ‘In My Skin’

In My Skin
Expectation

Hulu has acquired In My Skin, the BBC’s darkly comic coming of age series from the makers of Sky’s David Schwimmer comedy Intelligence.

In My Skin was produced by Expectation, and centers on a Welsh teenager living a double life, as she negotiates mental illness, friendships and her sexuality.

It was originally piloted by BBC Wales and BBC Three in 2018 before a full five-part series was commissioned. It will drop on Hulu on June 4 after the streamer inked a deal with distributor BBC Studios.

In My Skin was written and created by Kayleigh Llewellyn. Lucy Forbes is the director, while Nerys Evans and Llewellyn are the executive producers.

Evans, Expectation’s creative director of comedy, said: “I’m looking forward to a U.S. audience engaging with our characters and experiencing this funny, raw and at times heart-breaking comedy.”

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad