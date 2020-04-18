How To Watch The Star-Studded ‘One World: Together At Home’ Concert Live Stream

Click to Skip Ad
Shutterstock

Artists from across the music world are coming together today for a massive concert produced by Global Citizen, to raise money for COVID-19 relief.

The concert titled “One World: Together at Home” is curated by Lady Gaga, and will stream live throughout the day on several different platforms.

The digital stream started and 2 p.m. ET and is available on Twitter, SiriusXM, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon Prime Video, and TIDAL.

[You can watch the concert live below]

There’s also a televised portion that airs in primetime in the United States on ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, all NBC networks, The CW, AXS, LAFF, Bounce, NatGeo, Univision and iHeartMedia channels, on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

The concert is being touted as the largest (virtual) gathering of major artists since Live Aid in 1985. Money raised will support frontline health care workers and the World Health Organization.

Among the performers taking part are Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Charlie Puth, Jennifer Hudson, Kesha, Liam Payne, Luis Fonsi, Common, Ellie Goulding, Juanes, Michael Bublé
Sheryl Crow, Annie Lennox, John Legend, and Billy Ray Cyrus, just to name a few.

A full list of the performers can be found here. Click on the video below to watch the concert live.

 

