‘#Homevideos: A Global Phenomenon’ Brings Sheltering In Place Vids To CBS With Cedric The Entertainer

Social distancing and sheltering in place has unleashed a wave of creativity among the confined. CBS is spotlighting it in a one-hour special, #Homevideos: A Global Phenomenon, that will be broadcast in May and hosted by Cedric the Entertainer.

The show features viral home video moments, featuring the full spectrum of the best videos during our country’s collective experience together. The show promises they range “from the humorous to the heartwarming to the most inspirational.”

Cedric the Entertainer will guide viewers through video moments from our communal quarantine, providing an entertaining and uplifting snapshot of our world at an unprecedented time. For each video selected as part of the show, CBS will give a monetary donation toward a qualifying charity of the participants’ choice.

Related Story Golf Aims To Lead Pro Sports Comeback With PGA Tour Event In June On CBS

“This special is a true celebration of the human spirit,” said Jodi Roth, SVP Specials at CBS. “The ingenuity and creativity displayed in these videos is impressive, while also highlighting our spirit and resilience as a community during this unique moment in time.”

“There used to be a saying, ‘Go big, or go home.’ With #Homevideos: A Global Phenomenon, you no longer have to choose, because this show is an example of what happens when people go home, and then go big. With Cedric at the helm, and the creativity spawned by current events, this special is going to be a welcome hour of sit-back-relax-and-smile, whole-family entertainment.”

Cedric the Entertainer stars in and executive produces CBS’s The Neighborhood, and appears on the TBS comedy The Last O.G., starring Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

#Homevideos: A Global Phenomenon is produced by Juma Entertainment and A Bird and a Bear Entertainment. Executive producers for Juma are Robert Horowitz and Lewis Fenton; executive producers for A Bird and a Bear are Cedric the Entertainer and Eric Rhône.