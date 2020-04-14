Valence Media Begins Cuts At Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Vibe, Dick Clark Productions & MRC

Less than a week after Hollywood Reporter editorial director Matthew Belloni exited the publication, owners Valence Media started making staffing cuts at outlets THR, Billboard, Vibe, Dick Clark Productions and finance studio Media Rights Capital today.

At this point in time, we’re hearing that senior ranking reporters and editors remain safe at THR, and those impacted were in Ops. However, sources say that layoffs “are definitely expected” at the trade in the immediate future and coming weeks.

Long beset by rocky finances, THR has taken significant advertiser and other revenue hits during the coronavirus pandemic. Even as early as January, THR was reevaluating its people on the ground at major festivals such as Sundance were they sent a limited crew this year, and didn’t host an ad-supported photo/video studio like other entertainment publications, i.e. Variety and IMDB.

Among those impacted at other Valence outlets included Vibe Deputy Editor William Ketchum III, Billboard writers Will Gottsegen, Chris Payne, and Annie Reuter who took to Twitter to express news about being fired.

At least eight people from Dick Clark Productions were axed, and three staffers from Valence finance studio MRC.

