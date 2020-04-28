‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Team David Leitch & Kelly McCormick Set Up ‘Fast And Loose’ At STX

EXCLUSIVE: We’ve learned that STX is developing Fast and Loose with 87North, the production label of Hobbs & Shaw director David Leitch and EP Kelly McCormick.

The project, written by Jon and Erich Hoeber (Meg, Red, Red 2), follows a man who wakes up in Tijuana after being left for dead with absolutely no memory. As he follows a string of clues to uncover his identity, he discovers that he’s been living two different lives: one, as a super-successful Crime Kingpin, surrounded by beautiful women, expensive toys and a lavish lifestyle, and the other as an undercover CIA agent, but with a puny salary, no family or home life whatsoever and zero trappings of success. The problem is, he can’t remember which of these two personas is his true identity.

Annie Marter (Transcendence) of 87North will executive produce. Drew Simon, Kevin Sauer and Sam Brown are overseeing the development for STX. No director is attached as of yet.

In addition to Hobbs & Shaw, which massed $759M at the global box office, Leitch also directed the $785.8M global hit Deadpool 2, the $100M-grossing Atomic Blonde, and he co-directed and produced John Wick. McCormick produced Atomic Blonde and was the EP on Deadpool 2 and Hobbs & Shaw. Leitch and McCormick are repped by WME and Tara Kole of Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc. David and Erich Hoeber are repped by Verve Talent. Elizabeth Stephens oversaw the deal for STX.

Deadline exclusively reported recently that Reed Morano was taking the directing reigns of Jennifer Lopez’s drug lord pic The Godmother at STX with Oscar winner William Monahan writing.

Recently, STXfilms announced its merger with Eros International and will be known going forward as Eros STX Global Corp