Hit French Series ‘The Bureau’ Sells To North America; Bollywood Star Donates 25,000 PPE kits – Global Briefs

Paris-based Federation Entertainment has racked up further sales on its Canal+ original espionage series The Bureau, which is airing its fifth series in France this month. The show’s latest season has sold to Sundance (US, Canada, UK), SBS (Australia), Rialto( New Zealand), RTBF, VRT and BeTV (Belgium), SVT (Sweden), MTVA (Hungary), LNK (Lithuania), NRK (Norway), and YLE (Finland), with Spain, Italy, Russia, Poland, and Denmark also in talks. Furthermore, two territories have recently bought all five seasons: Germany, for the Joyn PLUS+ platform (ProSieben group), and Taiwan (Joint Entertainment). The show has now sold into 12 territories. Federation also said that negations are underway for remakes of The Bureau in both the U.S. and South Korea.

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan made headlines yesterday when he donated 25,000 PPE kits to frontline medical staff in Indian state Maharashtra for their ongoing coronavirus battle. The news was tweeted by Rajesh Tope, the state’s Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare. The country today extended its nationwide lockdown until at least May 3 as it grapples to contain the virus.