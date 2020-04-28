Hillary Clinton To Endorse Joe Biden At Virtual Town Hall Event

Hillary Clinton will appear at a virtual town hall on Tuesday, when she reportedly plans to endorse Joe Biden.

Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee, was added to the campaign’s virtual town hall event, set to start at 3 PM ET, which will focus on the impact of the coronavirus on women.

She also teased her appearance in a tweet featuring a photo of her, Biden and President Barack Obama in the Oval Office.

A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for @JoeBiden's 3pm ET town hall today: (She's excited.) pic.twitter.com/iGHo6a6G1s — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 28, 2020

Clinton has been outspoken about Trump’s response to the coronavirus crisis. Last week, after he suggested that a possible way to treat the virus would be to ingest disinfectants, she tweeted, “Please don’t poison yourself because Donald Trump thinks it could be a good idea.”

She also has been critical of the White House for the lack of available testing.

She wrote, “All the experts say we need to greatly expand COVID-19 testing capacity to safely re-open America. The White House promised 27 million tests by the end of March. As of last week, only 4 million have been conducted. Where are the tests?”

Clinton was the first female presidential nominee on a major party ticket. Biden had considered running in 2016, a move that would have pitted him against her in the primary, but he ultimately decided against it.