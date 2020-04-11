Hilary Heath Dies: Horror Film Actress, Producer And Agency Founder Had COVID-19 Complications, Was 74

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephanie Schaerer/Daily Mail/Shutterstock (3406009a) Hilary Heath A Former Actress And Campaigner For Better Treatment For Rape Victims In Barbados.

Hilary Heath, the star opposite Vincent Price in a series of American International Pictures horror films, died last week of COVID-19 complications. She was 74 and her death was confirmed by a post from her godson, Alex Williams, on Facebook.

Heath, a British actress, appeared in the films Witchfinder General, The Oblong Box and Cry of the Banshee as a mistress, daughter and wife foil to Price.

Her resume includes Ted Kotcheff’s Two Gentlemen Sharing (1969), and in a 1970 adaptation of Wuthering Heights featuring Timothy Dalton, wherein she portrayed Isabella.

Heath became a producer after retiring from acting, producing Mike Newell’s An Awfully Big Adventure (1995), starring Hugh Grant and Alan Rickman, and Nil by Mouth (1997) with Gary Oldman.

With her then-husband, talent agent Duncan Heath, she launched the agency Duncan Heath Associates, which was sold to ICM in 1984. He is now co-chairman of Independent Talent Group and the couple was divorced.

Survivors include her son, Daniel Heath, a film composer (Big Eyes), and her daughter, Laura.