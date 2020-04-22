Emmy-Winning Drama Producer Hilary Bevan Jones Extends Deal With Red Arrow Company Endor Productions

Hilary Bevan Jones, the Emmy-winning drama producer behind shows including Vienna Blood and Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot, has extended her contract with Red Arrow Studios-owned company Endor Productions.

Bevan Jones has signed a “multi-year” extension after founding Endor in 1998 and selling to Red Arrow in 2012. Her commitment follows an uncertain period for Red Arrow after its parent company, the German broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, spent months weighing up whether to sell the production arm before abandoning the process blaming coronavirus.

Endor Productions is behind the PBS and BBC-acquired Vienna Blood, while it secured Dustin Hoffman and Judy Dench to star in Roald Dahl’s Esio Trot in 2015. Upcoming shows include BBC One drama But When We Dance, written by Paul Mayhew-Archer.

Bevan Jones, who serves as Endor’s managing director, won an Emmy in 2006 for the BBC TV movie The Girl In The Café, which was written by Richard Curtis. She also won BAFTA in 1993 for her work on ITV police drama Cracker.

Bevan Jones said: “Over my years at the helm of Endor, it has been an honour to work with some of the most creative and talented professionals in our business, both in front of and behind the camera. I am delighted to be staying with Red Arrow and the company I founded, and continuing to work with such a fantastic in-house team.”

James Baker, president and co-CEO of Red Arrow, added: “Hilary is quite simply one of the most respected and talented producers working in British television.”