AMC Preps Quarantine Chatshow With Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton Morgan

The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who knows a thing or two about dealing with the zombie apocalypse, is now turning his attention to COVID-19 with a new AMC chat show.

Morgan and his wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan, who starred on One Tree Hill, are hosting Friday Night In with The Morgans, a weekly half-hour video-chat-based series, for the Breaking Bad broadcaster.

Filmed from their farm in upstate New York, the show will launch on Friday April 17 at 10pm.

Guests include such fellow stars of The Walking Dead as Christian Serratos and Sarah Wayne Callies as well as The League stars Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton, Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles, who also starred in One Tree Hill, the couple who introduced the Morgans, as well as family friend and local physician Dr. Sharagim Kemp.

Each episode will feature conversations about how people are getting through the pandemic and life in quarantine.

Friday Night In with The Morgans is executive produced by Michael Davies, Tammy Johnston, Brandon Monk and Steve Markowitz for Embassy Row, along with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan.

“We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them,” said Morgan and Burton. “From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we’ve gotten to know over the years.”

“As a lot of production has come to a screeching halt across our industry – and as we all are figuring out how to get through each strange day – we loved the idea of experimenting with the wonderful Mr. and Mrs. Morgan aka Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton,” added Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks’ Entertainment Group and AMC Studios. “This really will be an experiment – it’s the antidote to the overly rehearsed, overly manicured glimpse into somebody’s perfect life – it will be full of heart, messy conversation, hardworking humans who are on the frontlines, and guests who might reveal some previously unknown talents. Ultimately, it’s a shot at some raw and real entertainment that will uplift and connect with our audiences.”

