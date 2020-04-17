Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Jeffrey Tambor Addresses ‘Transparent’ Exit On Gilbert Gottfried’s SiriusXM Show, Apologizes Again

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

'Contagion' Director Steven Soderbergh To Head DGA Committee To Address Getting Town Restarted

Read the full story

HGTV’s ‘Windy City Rehab’ Contracting Team Facing Lawsuit Over Alleged Faulty Work

Windy City Rehab
HGTV

Designer Alison Gramenos (who goes by Alison Victoria) and former contracting partner Donovan Eckhardt are facing a lawsuit alleging faulty construction work on a home featured on HGTV’s Windy City Rehab.

The lawsuit was filed April 10 in Cook County, Illinois by homeowners Shane Jones and Samantha Mostaccio. Their home was featured on Season 1 Episode 7 of the show. They allege negligent construction on the $1.3 million home in the complaint.

The court papers allege they have experienced several construction and warranty defects, including water damage, cracking concrete columns and a garage which has allegedly required more than $100,000 in repairs.

HGTV declined comment on the suit. Nicole Daniel of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP represents the homeowners.

The Windy City crew previously ran afoul of the city on construction permits, but managed to straighten that out. Victoria has recently lamented that the lockdown has caused her problems, as no work is permitted on seven houses she has in various stages that have loans. The second season of Windy City Rehab is expected some time this summer.

 

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2020 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad