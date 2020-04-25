HGTVs ‘Love It Or List It’ Star Eric Eremita Released From Hospital After Beating COVID-19

Eric Eremita, the contractor who plays the main foil to designer Hilary Farr on HGTV’s popular Love It Or List It show, has been discharged from Staten Island University Hospital in New York after being successfully treated for COVID-19.

Eremita posted a video Thursday featuring the hospital staff cheering him as he left on a stretcher.

“It’s so hard to believe that I’m on my way home after almost 30 days in the hospital,” Eremita wrote. “The POWER OF PRAYER is REALLY STRONG!! Thousands of novenas and prayers were being said on a daily basis!”

Eremita didn’t have an easy time of it in his battle with the disease. He spent time on a ventilator and now has to have therapy to learn how to walk again.

Eremita called the hospital staff “’ANGELS’ that cared for me and brought me back to life!!”

A popular part of Love It Or List It, Eremita is tasked with taking Farr’s vision of a renovation and turning it into reality. Often along the way, he’ll find some problems – mold, a pipe, or code violations – that can throw Farr into a tizzy of drama before the issue is resolved, usually by the homeowners coughing up more money.

Eremita also appeared on the HGTV series, Brother vs. Brother, where Jonathan and Drew Scott went head-to-head. Eremita was on “Team Drew.” That led to the Love It Or List It gig.